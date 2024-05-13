wrestling / News
WWE News: Eddie Guerrero Biography Episode Finished, Tekken 8 Gameplay On UpUpDownDown
May 13, 2024 | Posted by
– A&E has completed their upcoming episode of Biography: WWE Legends looking at Eddie Guerrero. PWInsider reports that editing has been completed on the two-hour special and that it should air sometime in the next month.
– The latest UpUpDownDown episode of Road Trip Vs. sees Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet and Austin Creed play some Tekken 8:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Doesn’t Want To Manage Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair As The New Harlem Heat
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Goldberg Didn’t Have More WCW World Title Reigns
- Jake Roberts Recalls Going From A Referee To Wrestler, Drug Usage In Wrestling
- Tonga Twins Respond To Accusations Of Bullying & More After WOW – Women Of Wrestling Exit