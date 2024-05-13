wrestling / News

WWE News: Eddie Guerrero Biography Episode Finished, Tekken 8 Gameplay On UpUpDownDown

May 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Guerrero WWE Champion Image Credit: WWE

– A&E has completed their upcoming episode of Biography: WWE Legends looking at Eddie Guerrero. PWInsider reports that editing has been completed on the two-hour special and that it should air sometime in the next month.

– The latest UpUpDownDown episode of Road Trip Vs. sees Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet and Austin Creed play some Tekken 8:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Biography: WWE Legends, Eddie Guerrero, UpUpDownDown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading