WWE News: Edge Explains AJ Styles Attack on Raw, Logan Paul Appears On In Miz Segment
– Edge addressed his attack on AJ Styles on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. On Monday’s episode, the Rated-R superstar came out to the ring and said that his attack on Styles last week was trying to unleash the monster within Styles, but ultimately awoke his own true self. Edge said that he’s on the mountain of omnipotence, and that AJ Styles have the chance to knock him off the mountain at WrestleMania 38:
An all-new @EdgeRatedR finally feels in control ahead of #WrestleMania, which is a scary thing for @AJStylesOrg. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NlwnqyEnRp
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
– Logan Paul made an appearance on tonight’s show alongside The Miz to hype their match with the Mysterios at WrestleMania. You can see the segment, in which Jerry Lawler suggested that WrestleMania come to Cleveland sometime in the future which Miz shot down as a possibility:
