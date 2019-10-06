WWE News: Edge Shows Sandbag Workout, Da Mandyz Donutz Visits LA, Asuka Plays Mario Maker 2

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who is rumored to have recently signed a new WWE deal, appeared in a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video with Sheamus today where he works out with a sandbag. That video is available below.

– Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose released a new Da Mandyz Donutz video hitting donut shops in LA. You can check out that video below.

– Asuka released a new Let’s Play video where she plays some Mario Maker 2. You can check that video in the player below.