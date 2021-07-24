WWE News: Edge & Seth Rollins Come to Blows on Smackdown, Angelo Dawkins vs. Chad Gable Clip

– Edge and Seth Rollins took their rivalry to the next step on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Edge come out and cut a promo, pissed at Rollins for costing him the WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank last weekend. Edge said it went back to their original encounter back in 2014 when Rollins assaulted a then-retired Edge in order to get The Authority’s power reinstated. He then said Rollins didn’t know what he’s done which brought Rollins out to the ring.

Rollins noted he could have ended Edge back in 2014 and didn’t, but he won’t hesitate now. That led to them brawling and Edge hit the Edgecution DDT, after which Rollins escaped the ring before he could be Speared.

– WWE posted video of Angelo Dawkins’ win over Chad Gable that took place on Smackdown from Rolling Loud, and you can see it below: