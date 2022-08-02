WWE News: Edge Vows To Destroy The Judgment Day, Booker T Appears On Raw

– Edge is ready to take it to The Judgment Day, vowing to destroy his creation on tonight’s WWE Raw. Edge appeared on tonight’s show and cut a promo in which he apologized for his actions this year and talked about his creation of The Judgment Day, saying he wanted to pass his knowledge onto Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley but their judgment got clouded and they incorrectly thought they’d learned everything they could from him. He said he didn’t see the attack on him coming and it was time to kill what he created.

Later in the show, Edge came out to help the Mysterios from a post-match attack by the stable, but when he went to spear Finn Balor he hit Dominik instead thanks to a push from Priest:

– Booker T made an appearance on tonight’s Raw, as he joined the commentary table for the match between the AJ Styles and Ciampa for the #1 contendership to the WWE US Championship: