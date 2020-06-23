wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge Vows Revenge on Randy Orton on Raw, Lana Now Managing Natalya
– Edge isn’t done with Randy Orton by a long shot and vowed revenge on Orton on this week’s episode of Raw. Monday’s show saw Edge appear in a pre-recorded segment in which he chastised Orton for hyping himself up as the winner of their match at Backlash and expressed anger for Orton punting Christian on last week’s episode, requiring him to be stretchered out.
Edge then said that Christian has been his best friend for years and has walked with Edge through everything in his life, and punting Christian put the “PG-Rated Superstar” to bed. Edge said he’s thankful, because Orton woke up the ruthless opportunist who will step on whoever he needs to in order to get to the top. He said he was going to make Orton wish his dad “shot blanks” the night he was conceived.
Edge is currently out of action after undergoing surgery to repair an injury suffered while taping the Backlash match.
More than just grit…the ANGER, the FIRE and the PASSION is on full display from @EdgeRatedR!
Watch out, @RandyOrton!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pRim299NTt
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020
– Natalya gained the managerial services of Lana on tonight’s Raw. Lana appeared in Natalya’s corner for her match against Liv Morgan and helped Natalya pick up the win.
🧐 🧐 🧐 🧐 🧐#WWERaw @NatbyNature @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/u0y2Xq5PD5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2020
The bond is STRONG as @LanaWWE leads @NatbyNature to VICTORY over @YaOnlyLivvOnce on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/nYiDiyHlS1
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020
Quite the BOND between @NatbyNature on @LanaWWE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/iQI4ss77oe
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bar Wrestling Closes After Joey Ryan Sexual Misconduct Allegations, More Accusations Surface
- Jay Bradley Reveals the Chaos He Dealt With During His TNA Run, How the Company Has Improved in Recent Years as Impact Wrestling
- Greg Hamilton Reveals the Origin of the ‘Best in the World’ Intro, What the Original Plan Was
- Undertaker Loved Edge and Randy Orton’s Backlash Match, Says There’s Too Much Focus on Athleticism