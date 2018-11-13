Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE Edits Becky Lynch Blood in Video, WWE Marquee Matches Update. Becky Lynch Talks More Trash on Ronda Rousey

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE didn’t cover up Becky Lynch’s blood on last night’s WWE Raw, but they did gray out the video on the Youtube version…

– Becky Lynch also posted the following on Twitter, continuing to talk trash to Ronda Rousey…

– The following new episodes of Marquee Matches will premiere on the WWE Network this week…

* Tonight at 11pm ET – Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels from Survivor Series 2007

* Thursday at 11pm ET – The Rock and John Cena vs. The Miz and R-Truth from Survivor Series 2011

* Friday at 7pm ET – WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar from Survivor Series 2017

Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey

