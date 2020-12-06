WWE Edits Britt Baker Out of NXT Takeover: WarGames 2019

Britt Baker’s meme-worthy cameo at NXT Takeover: WarGames 2019 is no more, at least as far as the WWE Network is considered. You may recall that Baker was shown on camera at last November’s WarGames show, looking shocked after Tommaso Ciampa put Adam Cole through a table to win the WarGames main event.

As initially noticed by Steve Carrier of Ringside News, WWE has edited the moment out of the show at some point. It did not appear during today’s live feed airing of the show and is not on the VOD version of the show.

The moment became a major source of wrestling memes at the end of the year into early 2019, and was even recreated for comedy at an AEW Dynamite last December. Triple H said right after the show that the director who caught Baker on screen didn’t know who she was, noting:

“I just had this conversation, I just saw her a minute ago, and I said it to Adam before I saw her, I was like, ‘Oh, dude, they took a shot that,’ I swear this, the director that took the shot didn’t know who it was, just went to the woman in the crowd who had the most concerned, crazy look on her face, and he took the shot. The second he took the shot, somebody next to him said who, and he got off the shot.”

Baker herself said in April of the moment: