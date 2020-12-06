wrestling / News
WWE Edits Britt Baker Out of NXT Takeover: WarGames 2019
Britt Baker’s meme-worthy cameo at NXT Takeover: WarGames 2019 is no more, at least as far as the WWE Network is considered. You may recall that Baker was shown on camera at last November’s WarGames show, looking shocked after Tommaso Ciampa put Adam Cole through a table to win the WarGames main event.
As initially noticed by Steve Carrier of Ringside News, WWE has edited the moment out of the show at some point. It did not appear during today’s live feed airing of the show and is not on the VOD version of the show.
The moment became a major source of wrestling memes at the end of the year into early 2019, and was even recreated for comedy at an AEW Dynamite last December. Triple H said right after the show that the director who caught Baker on screen didn’t know who she was, noting:
“I just had this conversation, I just saw her a minute ago, and I said it to Adam before I saw her, I was like, ‘Oh, dude, they took a shot that,’ I swear this, the director that took the shot didn’t know who it was, just went to the woman in the crowd who had the most concerned, crazy look on her face, and he took the shot. The second he took the shot, somebody next to him said who, and he got off the shot.”
Baker herself said in April of the moment:
“It wasn’t until the very end, he took this disgusting bump off the top of the cage, where, I don’t even know which camera it was because I was looking in the ring, got me, and I didn’t even know until I went backstage in gorilla to check in on Adam and Triple H came up to me right away, he’s like, ‘Ugh, I’m so sorry, we didn’t mean for that to happen.’ I’m kind of like, ‘Wait, what?’ He’s like, ‘We got you on camera, with your reaction to the bump, I’m so sorry, they didn’t know, the head production, I don’t know who, didn’t know who you were.’ Do I believe that? I don’t know, but he was very apologetic to me, super nice, him and Stephanie both, were like, ‘We’re so sorry about that, hope you don’t get in trouble.’ Which, Tony didn’t care at all because after that night, I was the top Google search of that entire show, of the entire NXT show, was Britt Baker, just because of that one little blip they showed me on TV.”