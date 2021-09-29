wrestling / News

WWE News: Elektra Lopez Beats B-Fab on NXT, Roderick Strong Retains Cruiserweight Title

September 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elektra Lopez WWE NXT

– Elektra Lopez picked up a win against her rival B-Fab on this week’s WWE NXT. The two faced off in a No Disqualification match on Tuesday’s show and Lopez got the win with a powerbomb:

– Roderick Strong also picked up a win, as he successfully defended the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Grayson Waller:

