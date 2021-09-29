wrestling / News
WWE News: Elektra Lopez Beats B-Fab on NXT, Roderick Strong Retains Cruiserweight Title
September 28, 2021 | Posted by
– Elektra Lopez picked up a win against her rival B-Fab on this week’s WWE NXT. The two faced off in a No Disqualification match on Tuesday’s show and Lopez got the win with a powerbomb:
– Roderick Strong also picked up a win, as he successfully defended the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Grayson Waller:
Two weeks, two successful #CruiserweightTitle defenses for @roderickstrong. 💎 #WWENXT #AndStill @DiamondMineWWE @Malcolmvelli pic.twitter.com/H1PAeW0WNA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 29, 2021
