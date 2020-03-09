wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 & Retro WCW Greed 2001 Reviews

March 9, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shayna Baszler WWE Elimination Chamber

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 97. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja breakdown & review the 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. Steve Cook then joins the show for a retro WCW Greed 2001 review. The show is approximately 120-minutes long.

* Intro
* Kevin discusses his live NXT experience & discussion with Larry of attending live events: 2:05
* WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Review: 31:30
* Retro WCW Greed 2001 Review: 1:16:38

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WCW, WCW Greed 2001, WWE, WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, Larry Csonka

