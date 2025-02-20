wrestling / News
Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds
New betting odds have been released for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber. Bet Online has released new betting odds for the event, which show John Cena and Bianca Belair as the betting favorites to win and go on to face Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley respectively at WrestleMania 41.
The full odds are below:
Men’s Elimination Chamber Match Winner
* John Cena: 1/6 (-600)
* CM Punk: 4/1 (+400)
* Seth Rollins: 9/1 (+900)
* Drew Mcintyre: 16/1 (+1600)
* Damian Priest: 20/1 (+2000)
* Logan Paul: 25/1 (+2500)
Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Winner
* Bianca Belair: 5/7 (-140)
* Naomi: 7/4 (+175)
* Alexa Bliss: 9/1 (+900)
* Liv Morgan: 9/1 (+900)
* Roxanne Perez: 10/1 (+1000)
* Bayley: 12/1 (+1200)
Unsanctioned Match
* Sami Zayn: 1/2 (-200)
* Kevin Owens: 3/2 (+150)
Tag Team Match
* Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus: 1/50 (-5000)
* Nia Jax & Candace LeRae: 12/1 (+1200)
