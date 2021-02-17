wrestling / News
WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds
February 17, 2021 | Posted by
WWE presents the Elimination Chamber this weekend, and the betting odds are online. BetOnline sent the following betting lines for the show, which takes place Sunday on WWE Network.
Right now, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens are the favorites to win the Chamber matches by pretty fair margins, with Bobby Lashley favored to retain his US Title against Keith Lee and Riddle:
Raw Men’s Elimination Chamber Winner
Drew McIntyre: 1/2
Sheamus: 5/2
AJ Styles: 6/1
Randy Orton: 7/1
Kofi Kingston: 40/1
Jeff Hardy: 50/1
Smackdown Men’s Elimination Chamber Winner
Kevin Owens: 4/5
Cesaro: 3/2
Daniel Bryan: 9/2
Jey Uso: 10/1
Baron Corbin: 50/1
Sami Zayn: 50/1
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Keith Lee vs Riddle
* Bobby Lashley: 4/7
* Keith Lee: 7/4
* Riddle: 4/1
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Best Wrestler He Worked With, Owen Hart Match, First Meeting With Vince McMahon
- Arn Anderson On AEW Working With Other Companies, MJF’s Heel Character
- Tony Khan Slams Good Brothers, Teases Surprise For Kenny Omega in Latest Impact Paid Ad
- Josh Mathews on Learning From Vince McMahon & Kevin Dunn, His Goals in Impact