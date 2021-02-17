WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds

WWE presents the Elimination Chamber this weekend, and the betting odds are online. BetOnline sent the following betting lines for the show, which takes place Sunday on WWE Network.

Right now, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens are the favorites to win the Chamber matches by pretty fair margins, with Bobby Lashley favored to retain his US Title against Keith Lee and Riddle:

Raw Men’s Elimination Chamber Winner

Drew McIntyre: 1/2

Sheamus: 5/2

AJ Styles: 6/1

Randy Orton: 7/1

Kofi Kingston: 40/1

Jeff Hardy: 50/1

Smackdown Men’s Elimination Chamber Winner

Kevin Owens: 4/5

Cesaro: 3/2

Daniel Bryan: 9/2

Jey Uso: 10/1

Baron Corbin: 50/1

Sami Zayn: 50/1

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Keith Lee vs Riddle

* Bobby Lashley: 4/7

* Keith Lee: 7/4

* Riddle: 4/1