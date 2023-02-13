wrestling / News
WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds
WWE Elimination Chamber takes place this coming weekend, and the betting odds are online. BetOnline has released the odds for the PPV, which show Asuka and Austin Theory as favorites to win the Elimination Chamber matches and more. You can see the full odds below:
RAW Women’s Championship #1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match
Asuka -1250
Raquel Rodriguez +400
Liv Morgan +900
Nikki Cross +1400
Carmella +2000
Natalya +2500
WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Austin Theory (c) -250
Seth Rollins +250
Montez Ford +475
Bronson Reed +1200
Damian Priest +1200
Johnny Gargano +1600
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) -2000
Sami Zayn +700
Mixed Tag Team Match
Edge & Beth Phoenix -400
Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley +250