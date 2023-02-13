WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place this coming weekend, and the betting odds are online. BetOnline has released the odds for the PPV, which show Asuka and Austin Theory as favorites to win the Elimination Chamber matches and more. You can see the full odds below:

RAW Women’s Championship #1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match

Asuka -1250

Raquel Rodriguez +400

Liv Morgan +900

Nikki Cross +1400

Carmella +2000

Natalya +2500

WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Austin Theory (c) -250

Seth Rollins +250

Montez Ford +475

Bronson Reed +1200

Damian Priest +1200

Johnny Gargano +1600

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) -2000

Sami Zayn +700

Mixed Tag Team Match

Edge & Beth Phoenix -400

Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley +250