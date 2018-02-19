wrestling / News
Early Betting Odds for WWE Elimination Chamber Matches
February 19, 2018 | Posted by
Here are the early betting odds for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber matches via Bet Wrestling.
Roman Reigns is the favorite in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match since he has long been expected to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Braun Strowman has the next best odds while the Miz has the longest odds.
Alexa Bliss is the favorite in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, with Sasha Banks having the next best odds.
Men’s Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns -670
Braun Strowman +200
Seth Rollins +600
Finn Balor +1500
John Cena +1500
Elias +2500
The Miz +3300
Women’s Elimination Chamber
Alexa Bliss -295
Sasha Banks +150
Bayley +550
Sonya Deville +550
Mickie James +1700
Mandy Rose +3300