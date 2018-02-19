Early Betting Odds for WWE Elimination Chamber Matches

Here are the early betting odds for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber matches via Bet Wrestling.

Roman Reigns is the favorite in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match since he has long been expected to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Braun Strowman has the next best odds while the Miz has the longest odds.

Alexa Bliss is the favorite in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, with Sasha Banks having the next best odds.

Men’s Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns -670

Braun Strowman +200

Seth Rollins +600

Finn Balor +1500

John Cena +1500

Elias +2500

The Miz +3300

Women’s Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss -295

Sasha Banks +150

Bayley +550

Sonya Deville +550

Mickie James +1700

Mandy Rose +3300