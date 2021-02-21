wrestling / News
WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show Livestream Online
– The livestream is now available for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Kickoff Show. You can check out the video for the Kickoff Show below.
As noted, the Kickoff Show will feature a Fatal 4-Way match for a US title shot with Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet vs. Elias vs. John Morrison. The winner will replace the injured Keith Lee in the US Championship Triple Threat Match on the main card for Elimination Chamber against champ Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle.
Here’s a synopsis for today’s WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show:
The Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on WWE Network and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night’s career-altering matches to come. Join our panelists for a deep dive into all the Elimination Chamber action.
