WWE Elimination Chamber Match Lineup Reportedly Not Set in Stone

The advertised set of competitors for for the Elimination Chamber match are likely to change, according to a new report. On Thursday morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer notes that the listing as advertised by the Wells Fargo Center of Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan and Robert Roode will likely not be the final set of competitors for the match.

It was noted that the competitor list was simply what WWE sent to the venue and that WWE officials had not made a final decision on who would actually be in the match. Reigns is expected to be in the match and win to go on to face Bray Wyatt, but some names like Roode for example could be replaced by the time they officially announce the competitors.

Elimination Chamber takes place on March 8th in Philadelphia and airs live on WWE Network.