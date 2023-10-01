wrestling / News
WWE News: Elimination Chamber To Bring Big Money to Perth Economy, Top 10 Last Man Standing Match Endings
October 1, 2023 | Posted by
When WWE Elimination Chamber arrives in Australia, it will bring some hefty money to the local economy. The show takes place in Perth on February 24th, and the Western Australian cites that Western Australia Tourism Council head Evan Hall as saying the show will bring in $33 million in Australian dollars to the economy there.
– WWE posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at the most dramatic Last Man Standing match endings: