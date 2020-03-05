wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Elimination Chamber Preview, NXT vs. AEW Reviews (3.04.20), More
March 5, 2020 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 96. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook talk the latest news (More NXT Japan Speculation, Dark Side of The Ring Returns, More), review this week’s AEW vs. NXT TV, & preview WWE Elimination Chamber. The show is approximately 90-minutes long.
* Intro
* News Roundup (More NXT Japan Speculation, Dark Side of The Ring Returns, More): 2:00
* AEW Dynamite (3.04.20) Review: 22:00
* NXT (3.04.20) Review: 48:45
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:03:25
* WWE Elimination Chamber Preview: 1:07:55
