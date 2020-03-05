The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Elimination Chamber Preview, NXT vs. AEW Reviews (3.04.20), More

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 96. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook talk the latest news (More NXT Japan Speculation, Dark Side of The Ring Returns, More), review this week’s AEW vs. NXT TV, & preview WWE Elimination Chamber. The show is approximately 90-minutes long.

* Intro

* News Roundup (More NXT Japan Speculation, Dark Side of The Ring Returns, More): 2:00

* AEW Dynamite (3.04.20) Review: 22:00

* NXT (3.04.20) Review: 48:45

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:03:25

* WWE Elimination Chamber Preview: 1:07:55

