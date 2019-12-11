wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Pre-Sale Has Begun, AEW Super Fan Gets a Surprise
December 11, 2019 | Posted by
– The online pre-sale has started for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020. The event is scheduled for March 8, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The pre-sale is available at the Wells Fargo Center website. The pre-sale will end on December 12 at 11:00 pm EST.
– AEW fan Justin Regnier received a big surprise from the promotion and gave him a backstage experience at the State Farm Center for Dynamite in Champaign. You can check out that video below.
