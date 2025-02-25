– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated that The Rock recently appearing on WWE and inserting himself into Cody Rhodes’ storyline has helped ticket sales for WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. On last week’s SmackDown, The Rock informed Cody Rhodes that he would see him in Toronto at Elimination Chamber to await his answer on agreeing to represent WWE as The Rock’s “champion.” The Rock also stated that he wanted Cody Rhodes’ soul.

Meltzer stated on Observer Radio, “They’ve moved like 2,500 tickets since Friday for the Chamber show. That’s pretty good. So they’ll be probably over 30,000 by the time the show’s there, maybe more, probably more. Business-wise, it’s going to be a difference maker.” However, Meltzer noted that The Rock’s TV return has made some people unhappy internally within WWE for “completely” changing “the game plan.”

Meltzer continued on the subject, “I don’t think that the angle’s any kind of a positive. I know that there’s definitely people not happy with the way they had a game plan, and the game plan completely changed this last week. But it’s probably only changing for a couple of people. I guess we’ll find out Saturday if they change from Cody and [John] Cena, and I don’t know where he [The Rock] fits in.”

WrestleTix reports that ticket sales for Elimination Chamber Toronto saw an increase of 2,292 tickets sold since its last update a week earlier. The event has sold a reported 29,836 tickets for a setup of about 32,119, with a reported 2,283 unsold tickets.

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.