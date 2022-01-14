WWE Reportedly Considering Rebranding Elimination Chamber To ‘WrestleMania Chamber’

As previously reported, WWE is reportedly planning to hold its never event in Saudi Arabia on February 19, with the expectation that it will include the Elimination Chamber Match. However, it appears there could be a change to how the match is referred to moving forward.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is considering rebranding the Elimination Chamber to “WrestleMania Chamber.” However, it’s unknown if that refers to the match itself or the name of the event leading up to WrestleMania.

“WWE is looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber the “WrestleMania Chamber.” Not official until it’s announced,” Meltzer wrote.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time the company has added “WrestleMania” to an event, as it changed Backlash to WrestleMania Backlash last year.

WWE first introduced the Elimination Chamber Match at the 2002 Survivor Series.