– Comic Con International has released the video for today’s Comic [email protected] panel for Mattel and the WWE Elite Squad revealing new and upcoming WWE action figures. Today’s panel was moderated by Sam Roberts and features Mattel Elite Squad members Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer, and WWE superstars Edge, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Ricochet. You can watch the full panel video below.