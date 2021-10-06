wrestling / News

WWE News: Ember Moon Flips Out After NXT Loss, Odyssey Jones vs. LA Knight Clip

October 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ember Moon WWE NXT

– Ember Moon was not happy after her loss to Mandy Rose on tonight’s NXT, and a table paid the price. WWE posted a video of Samantha Irvin trying to interview Moon after her loss on Tuesday’s show, and she reacted by flipping a table and then walking out:

– WWE also posted a clip from LA Knight’s win over Odyssey Jones on the show:

article topics :

Ember Moon, LA Knight, Odyssey Jones, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

