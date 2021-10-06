wrestling / News
WWE News: Ember Moon Flips Out After NXT Loss, Odyssey Jones vs. LA Knight Clip
October 5, 2021 | Posted by
– Ember Moon was not happy after her loss to Mandy Rose on tonight’s NXT, and a table paid the price. WWE posted a video of Samantha Irvin trying to interview Moon after her loss on Tuesday’s show, and she reacted by flipping a table and then walking out:
– WWE also posted a clip from LA Knight’s win over Odyssey Jones on the show:
More Trending Stories
- Teil Rhodes Claims AEW ‘Doesn’t Happen’ Without Cody Rhodes Leaving WWE on His Own
- Eric Bischoff On Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair At WCW Halloween Havoc 1994, Idea Behind Doing Retirement Match
- Jim Ross On Chris Jericho’s WWE Debut On Raw In 1999, Vince McMahon Eventually Changing His Mind On Jericho
- WWE Releases Infographic of Raw & Smackdown Rosters Following Draft