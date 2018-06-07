WWE Emmy Panel Recap & Video: Rock Appears in Opening Video, Past & Present Stars Appears

– WWE held their Emmy “For Your Consideration” panel on Wednesday night in North Hollywood, California on Wednesday night. You can see a recap below along with video and pics, per Wrestling Inc, with the panels beginning at around the forty-five minute mark:

There was a red carpet event before tonight’s presentation, featuring appearances by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, among others. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Jimmy Uso, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, The New Day, Ronda Rousey, The Bella Twins, RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax later appeared on stage during the presentation. Several celebrities were also in attendance, including former RAW guest host Seth Green, who produces the Camp WWE adult cartoon through his Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

The presentation kicked off with a pre-recorded video message from The Rock, his first appearance for the company since WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Rock hyped up WWE for a potential nomination and went on about the various opportunities that pro wrestling gives people.

The Monster Among Men @BraunStrowman answers questions about “doing the coolest stuff on Monday Night #Raw” every week! #WWEFYC pic.twitter.com/EJRo0gOnI2 — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2018