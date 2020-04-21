WWE Employee Issues Public Comment on Working During Coronavirus Pandemic, Claims Social Distancing Is Not Maintained at TV Tapings

– As previously reported, WWE was recently deemed an “essential” business by the State of Florida, which has allowed the promotion to continue broadcasting and putting on events during the coronavirus pandemic, when there is a stay-at-home order for the state. WWE was able to get around this by being deemed an essential business after the company was previously classified as “non-essential.” According to Spectrum Sports 360 reporter Jon Alba, a WWE employee going by the name “John” submitted a public comment that was read during today’s (Apr. 21) Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The public comment states that WWE employees are being “forced to work” during the pandemic despite stay-at-home orders.

This anonymous WWE employee also added that he feels he’s unable to speak out and feels he will be fired if he approaches company officials regarding his concerns. The comment also requested that the government shut down WWE’s TV tapings. You can read the full transcript of the public comment below:

“My employer, World Wrestling Entertainment aka WWE, is forcing me to work at TV tapings for its weekly shows despite stay-at-home orders for coronavirus. I am unable to speak out as I need this job, and I know I will be fired if I approach my higher-ups. Despite sanitary precautions, we cannot maintain social distancing and have to touch other people. I request the government to shut down these tapings and enforce so my colleagues and I may follow social distancing rules without fear or repercussion of losing our jobs.”

You can view the footage of the public comment being read during the commissioners meeting below, along with Alba’s other coverage on the meeting.

Previously, the Orange County Sheriff’s office in Florida was called to the WWE Performance Center and informed them they were not in compliance with Florida’s stay-at-home order. Then on April 9, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order that included WWE as an essential business.

I will have a development on the #WWE/Essential Business situation in a couple of moments. Stand by. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 21, 2020

At Tuesday's Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting, a #WWE employee named "John" submitted public comment they're being "forced to work" TV tapings despite stay at home orders. Says he's unable to speak out and feels he will be fired if he approaches his higher-ups. pic.twitter.com/UJTvX1RGc7 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 21, 2020

"John" says despite sanitary precautions, they can't maintain social distancing at #WWE tapings, and they have to touch their others. They've requested the government shut down the tapings so everyone can follow social distancing rules without fear of losing their jobs. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 21, 2020