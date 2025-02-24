WWE Employee Morale Reportedly Down Due To Limited Pay Increases, Heavier Workloads

WWE employee morale has reportedly dropped due to a variety of factors including benefit cutbacks, limited pay increases and heavier workloads. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that several current employees spoke with the outlet and described a decline in morale tied to the factors, which have come in recent months as the company integrates under the TKO banner with the UFC.

PWInsider reports that they have independently confirmed that since the addition of PBR (Professional Bull Riders) to the company, which has WWE streaming the league on their YouTube, there has been discussion among employees regarding the increased workload they have at the same time as the company has let many people go and bonuses have remained low. PWInsider and Wrestlenomics both note that annual raises have been kept at a small 3%, which Wrestlenomics describes as a cost-of-living raise. Employees have said that this raise does not keep up with rising living costs in Connecticut and New York.

Wrestlenomics also notes that the 3% raise was applied to employees with strong performance reviews as well, and that they were told that upper management’s “budget constraints” were the reason that WWE was not in a spot to offer increases due to the merger. Among the reduced benefits that have caused frustration are stock purchase program being lost as well as comp tickets, and peer-recognition program. PWInsider notes that comp tickets have, as previously reported, been replaced with a VIP pre-sale password for employees to buy tickets. Both WWE corporate employees and top talents have been frustrated over this point and one story has been that all ticket requests must be personally approved by Nick Khan’s office.

Both outlets note that WWE HQ employees have been increasingly displeased about hearing how great the company is doing as they find themselves with limited compensation but greater day-to-day responsibilities. Employees are reportedly concerned that they will continue to have responsibilities put on them as they head into WrestleMania season, with WWE benefiting but not the employees.