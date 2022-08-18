wrestling / News
WWE Employees Now Allowed to Trade Company Stock Again
August 18, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE employees were barred from trading company stock after the announcement of Vince McMahon’s retirement last month. According to a new report by PWInsider, that temporary embargo has now been lifted.
WWE notified employees earlier today that they can once again buy and sell shares of company stock. Employees were notified after WWE reported the company’s second-quarter earnings earlier this week.
The embargo was put in place after Vince McMahon announced his retirement and announcing the second-quarter results was delayed.
