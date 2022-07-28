WWE Employees Reportedly Prohibited From Trading Company Stock

WWE employes have been barred from trading company stock following Vince McMahon’s retirement, according to a new report. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the company informed all WWE employees shortly after McMahon announced his retirement that they are prohibited from buying or selling shares in the company until further notice. PWInsider has independently confirmed the report.

The message was addressed to all staff by SVP and assistant general counsel James Langham, and read:

“Please be advised that, in light of recent developments, the Company’s trading window has closed effective immediately for all employees. “Until further notice you are prohibited from any purchases or sales of Company securities. You are also instructed not to speak with others about this note.”

WWE staff often receive stock units as part of their compensation. There’s no clear indication of why all employees are prevented from such transactions.