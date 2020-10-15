wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Encyclopedia Becomes Amazon Best-Seller, Stock Ticks Down
October 15, 2020 | Posted by
– The new edition of the WWE Encyclopedia has become a best-seller on Amazon. The WWE Publishing announced the news on Thursday, as you can see below:
“Ohhhh YEEEAAAH! The @WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment: New Edition is a #1 bestseller on Amazon! @otiswwe has his copy. Get yours NOW!”
Ohhhh YEEEAAAH! The @WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment: New Edition is a #1 bestseller on Amazon! @otiswwe has his copy. Get yours NOW! Order- https://t.co/V2fZN9N6oW pic.twitter.com/WaZeuXUu2v
— WWE Publishing (@WWEpublishing) October 15, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $40.96 on Thursday, down $0.69 (1.66%) from the previous closing price.
More Trending Stories
- Fan On Twitter Suggests WWE Is Using Stock Footage Of Thunderdome Fans During NXT
- Arn Anderson On Why Roman Reigns Should’ve Been A Heel From The Start In WWE, FTR vs. Brain Busters Dream Match
- Eric Bischoff On What Concerned WWE About Segment With The Rock On First SmackDown On FOX, How WWE Could’ve Used Rock Differently
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler