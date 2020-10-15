wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Encyclopedia Becomes Amazon Best-Seller, Stock Ticks Down

October 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Encyclopedia

– The new edition of the WWE Encyclopedia has become a best-seller on Amazon. The WWE Publishing announced the news on Thursday, as you can see below:

“Ohhhh YEEEAAAH! The @WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment: New Edition is a #1 bestseller on Amazon! @otiswwe has his copy. Get yours NOW!”

– WWE’s stock closed at $40.96 on Thursday, down $0.69 (1.66%) from the previous closing price.

