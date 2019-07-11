wrestling / News
WWE News: Eric Bischoff Heads To Stamford, Extreme Rules Watchalong This Sunday, Stephanie McMahon Comments On Quibi Series
– Eric Bischoff noted on Twitter that he officially left for Stamford, CT today, where he is moving as part of his new job as the Executive Director of Smackdown.
And the journey begins! pic.twitter.com/hXlhAMykQ8
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 11, 2019
– WWE has announced that there will be an Extreme Rules Watchalong on Sunday hosted by Pat McAfee and featuring The IIconics, Beth Phoenix, Jeff Jarrett, Adam Cole, The Street Profits, Matt Hardy, Ali and Dana Brooke.
– As previously reported, Stephanie McMahon is set to produce a new unscripted series called Fight Like A Girl for Quibi. She wrote about it on Twitter.
So proud to be part of the new series on Quibi, #FightLikeAGirl. Behind every woman is a story of hard work, failure & triumph. @WWE female Superstars draw from their experiences to help trainees overcome obstacles to become all around stronger & healthier versions of themselves! https://t.co/cqx0jaD276
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on How Close He Got to Being Named He-Man in Mexico, Rejecting His First-Ever Gimmick
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Isn’t Competition to WWE, What Happened to Attitude Era-Level Audiences
- R-Truth Says Talents Come Up With Their Own Ideas for the 24/7 Title, on How Entertaining the Fans Is His Forte
- Details On WWE’s Internal Inactive List And Who Is Usually On It