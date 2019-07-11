WWE News: Eric Bischoff Heads To Stamford, Extreme Rules Watchalong This Sunday, Stephanie McMahon Comments On Quibi Series

– Eric Bischoff noted on Twitter that he officially left for Stamford, CT today, where he is moving as part of his new job as the Executive Director of Smackdown.

And the journey begins! pic.twitter.com/hXlhAMykQ8 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 11, 2019

– WWE has announced that there will be an Extreme Rules Watchalong on Sunday hosted by Pat McAfee and featuring The IIconics, Beth Phoenix, Jeff Jarrett, Adam Cole, The Street Profits, Matt Hardy, Ali and Dana Brooke.

– As previously reported, Stephanie McMahon is set to produce a new unscripted series called Fight Like A Girl for Quibi. She wrote about it on Twitter.