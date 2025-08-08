WWE-ESPN Deal Will Reportedly Not Include Content Library

As previously reported, ESPN has acquired the rights to WWEs premium live events in a new five-year deal that will see shows stream on a new ESPN App starting in 2026. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while that deal will include a lot of new WWE content, it will not include the company’s past events.

It was noted that the expectation before the deal was announced was that WWE would something similar to their current deal with Peacock and Netflix. The premium live events would be the main s elling point, but NXT PLEs and archival content (including old PPVs and old show) would be included. However, that is not the case. WWE will now attempt to sell that content for a second deal.