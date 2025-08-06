New ESPN App That Will Air WWE PLEs To Be Free For Existing ESPN Cable Customers

Today’s announcement that ESPN’s new ESPN DTC app will be the home of WWE Premium Live Events starting in 2026 sparked some confusion among fans as to whether this would require an additional subscription to the new ESPN DTC app even if fans already had access to ESPN through their cable subscription.

Andrew Baydala reports that anyone who already has access to ESPN via their cable subscription will be able to access the ESPN DTC app at no additional cost. So if you already pay for cable that includes ESPN, you’ll be able to use your cable subscription to sign in to the new ESPN DTC app and access the WWE PLEs next year at no additional cost.

The $29.99 per month price tag for the ESPN DTC app will apply to those who don’t already have a cable subscription that includes ESPN.