WWE, ESPN Reportedly ‘Far Apart on Money’ For Potential PPV Deal

WWE and ESPN are in discussions about potentially bringing WWE’s shows to ESPN, but the two sides are said to be far apart in their desired value of the deal. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio saw Dave Meltzer reported that the two sides are talking about a potential deal, but the money is a big hang-up at the moment.

According to Meltzer, he’s heard that Vince McMahon is seeking a deal much higher what the UFC is getting from ESPN. Financial details on that deal were not revealed when it was announced in March of 2019. It is important to note that Meltzer acknowledged that he was unable to confirm that information.

WrestleMania is set to air on the WWE Network on April 4th and 5th. There is not yet any word on where the next PPV would air, though obviously without any deal with ESPN or another provider it would almost certainly air on the WWE Network. Currently the next scheduled event is NXT Takeover UK: Dublin on April 26th and then Money in the Bank on May 10th, though whether those shows take place or not is dependant on a lot of factors in regard to the current coronavirus situation.

ESPN is scheduled to air classic WrestleMania events over the next three weeks starting tonight with WrestleMania 30.