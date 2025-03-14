wrestling / News
WWE Introduces New European Football Legacy Championships
March 14, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced the creation of new European football legacy title belts, representing thirteen different major clubs. This is similar to the company creating officially licensed belts for the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, as well as collegiate belts.
The clubs chosen include Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Celtic FC, Rangers FC, BVB Dortmund, Chelsea FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Manchester United and Manchester City. They can be purchased at Euroshop, WWE Shop and Fanatics, and will be available through select club shops and WWE live events in the future.
