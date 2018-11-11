wrestling / News
WWE News: Clips From European Tour and AJ Styles Promo in London, Matt Hardy Answers Fan Questions at ISM Raceway, and WWE Referenced in NY Times Crossword Puzzle
– WWE released a number of clips from its European tour on Twitter. You can check out those clips featuring the likes of AJ Styles, The Usos, Rusev, Finn Balor, and more below.
It's perfectly okay to bust a move when @WWEUsos' theme hits! Just look at #TheNewDay… #WWELondon @XavierWoodsPhD @TrueKofi @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/9NBifkw8ZN
#WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg has a whole lot of love for the @WWEUniverse in the UK! #WWELondon pic.twitter.com/Vll4Nxrmut
Which #RAW women have that "killer instinct?" #SurvivorSeries captain @AlexaBliss_WWE is on the hunt! #WWEBologna pic.twitter.com/UrtoFSpUGj
✅ IIconic Superstar impressions from @BillieKayWWE
✅ A messy birthday present from #TheNewDay
✅ #WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg eating cake off the floor@PeytonRoyceWWE's birthday celebration has EVERYTHING! #HappyBirthdayPeyton @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/denLzPOgvj
All throughout the #WWELive European Tour, @IAmEliasWWE has stolen the show! How will the rest of the world respond when he comes to their town? #WWERome pic.twitter.com/4BxD3xsQN7
It’s been an unbelievable ride on the #WWELive European Tour for @FinnBalor, and he’s incredibly grateful to the @WWEUniverse! Now, onto #Raw and #SurvivorSeries to settle his issues! 🇪🇸🇬🇧🇩🇪🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/nA5Jlpx7FW
We've seen @LanaWWE do a split, but we have YET to see @RusevBUL do one! Without further ado… #WWEBrighton @CarmellaWWE @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/6VIEM4kqMf
– As noted earlier, Matt Hardy is taking part in a NASCAR event as the pace car driver at the Can-Am 500. He also took part in a fan Q&A session, which you can see a clip from below.
– The WWE PR Twitter account posted the following Crossword puzzle from the New York Times, noting how No. 48 down is for a “TV show created by Vince McMahon.” You can see the tweet below.
48 Down – @nytimes crossword pic.twitter.com/VmuyxL7xvt
