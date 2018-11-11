Quantcast

 

WWE News: Clips From European Tour and AJ Styles Promo in London, Matt Hardy Answers Fan Questions at ISM Raceway, and WWE Referenced in NY Times Crossword Puzzle

November 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a number of clips from its European tour on Twitter. You can check out those clips featuring the likes of AJ Styles, The Usos, Rusev, Finn Balor, and more below.

– As noted earlier, Matt Hardy is taking part in a NASCAR event as the pace car driver at the Can-Am 500. He also took part in a fan Q&A session, which you can see a clip from below.

– The WWE PR Twitter account posted the following Crossword puzzle from the New York Times, noting how No. 48 down is for a “TV show created by Vince McMahon.” You can see the tweet below.

