WWE European Tour Live Results 5.1.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Shinsuke Nakamura, More
WWE held a stop on their European live tour on Wednesday with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results from the Bologna, Italy show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Ludwig Kaiser
* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi def. Asuka, Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane
* Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga def. LA Knight & Randy Orton
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Chad Gable, Gunther & Jey Uso
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Nia Jax
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura
Cody’s “Woah” today at #WWEBologna!@CodyRhodes
Via: @babyaxel01 pic.twitter.com/yCd9Ydah9W
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) May 1, 2024
@RandyOrton Dropped Tama Tonga With An RKO After The Match At #WWEBologna In Italy.
🎥 : Credit To The Respective Owners pic.twitter.com/weuk2UwD7K
— randyfan4ever (@randyfan4ever_) May 1, 2024
@RandyOrton Signing Autographs For The Fans After The Match At #WWEBologna in Italy.
🎥 : theshieldofwrestling(IG) pic.twitter.com/jOgCeMIw0W
— randyfan4ever (@randyfan4ever_) May 1, 2024