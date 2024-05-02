WWE European Tour Live Results 5.1.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Shinsuke Nakamura, More

WWE held a stop on their European live tour on Wednesday with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results from the Bologna, Italy show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Ludwig Kaiser

* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi def. Asuka, Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane

* Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga def. LA Knight & Randy Orton

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Chad Gable, Gunther & Jey Uso

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Nia Jax

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

@RandyOrton Dropped Tama Tonga With An RKO After The Match At #WWEBologna In Italy. 🎥 : Credit To The Respective Owners pic.twitter.com/weuk2UwD7K — randyfan4ever (@randyfan4ever_) May 1, 2024