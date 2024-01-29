wrestling / News

WWE News: Every Entrant In 2024 Royal Rumble Matches, Latest UpUpDownDown Video

January 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Naomi WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has posted videos with highlights from the two Royal Rumble matches from Saturday’s PPV. You can see the videos below, looking at every entrant in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches:

– The latest UpUpDownDown video features Alpha Academy, Bayley, LA Knight, Big and Tyler Breeze at the Royal Rumble Superstore:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

UpUpDownDown, WWE, WWE Royal Rumble, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading