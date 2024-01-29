wrestling / News
WWE News: Every Entrant In 2024 Royal Rumble Matches, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
January 28, 2024
– WWE has posted videos with highlights from the two Royal Rumble matches from Saturday’s PPV. You can see the videos below, looking at every entrant in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches:
– The latest UpUpDownDown video features Alpha Academy, Bayley, LA Knight, Big and Tyler Breeze at the Royal Rumble Superstore:
