WWE Evil Episodes to Air On USA Network During WrestleMania 38 Week

WWE is set to air some episodes of its new WWE Evil series during WrestleMania week, according to a new report. According to PWInsider the new series, which is a Peacock Original and debuts on the service next week, will air two episodes on USA Network following the March 28th Raw and March 29th episode of NXT.

The site reports that the Roman Reigns episode will air after Raw, while the Brothers of Destruction episode is set for airing right after NXT. The series launches on Peacock on March 24th and is both executive produced and narrated by John Cena.

The eight episodes in the series are:

* Episode 1: “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan: Hulk Hogan goes “Hollywood”, betraying his fans and beliefs to become the personification of evil.

* Episode 2: The Miz: From reality star to Superstar; Mike Mizanin took fame to new heights with his villainous alter-ego, The Miz.

* Episode 3: Sasha Banks: There’s a villain inside all of us. Sasha Banks unleashes hers to become “The Boss”.

* Episode 4: Brothers of Destruction: Brothers and sworn enemies The Undertaker and Kane align to become the ultimate evil duo in WWE.

* Episode 5: Randy Orton: Randy Orton’s “evil” evolution into the “Legend Killer” unleashes the true demons lurking within.

* Episode 6: Stephanie McMahon: Stephanie McMahon steps out of her father’s shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE.

* Episode 7: Ric Flair: Witness how the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” Ric Flair became one of WWE’s greatest villains.

* Episode 8: Roman Reigns: From hated good guy to beloved bad guy; Roman Reigns finds new life by embracing his dark side.