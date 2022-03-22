WWE Evil Producer Previews Hollywood Hogan Episode, Talks Pulling Back Hogan’s Vulnerability

WWE Evil debuts on Friday and features Hollywood Hogan in its first episode, and producer Micah Brown recently previewed what to expect from the episode. Brown appeared on the MackMania Podcast and talked about how the episode explores a lot of the backstage factor in Hogan’s heel turn and involvement with the nWo.

“One of the most interesting ones is Hollywood Hogan,” Brown said (per Fightful). “A lot of it is, there is a lot of stuff between what was going on with NWO and with different people coming into the situation that maybe led to the downfall of the NWO and some of Hulk’s creative control stuff that has always been speculated, some different things like that, that are being addressed a little bit more directly than it has been in the past. That episode was really cool because we were able to pull back some vulnerability from Hogan and other people. That’s a really special one, for sure.”

John Cena narrates the series, which will run eight episodes with each one focusing on a different WWE villain.