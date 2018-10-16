wrestling / News
Some WWE Evolution Battle Royal Participants Aren’t Thrilled About The Match
October 16, 2018 | Posted by
It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that there would be a battle royal, with the winner earning a title shot. The women of WWE don’t seem too thrilled…
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) October 16, 2018
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) October 16, 2018
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) October 16, 2018
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) October 16, 2018
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) October 16, 2018
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) October 16, 2018
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) October 16, 2018