WWE Evolution Betting Odds Released

According to BetWrestling.com, here are the most current betting odds for this Sunday’s WWE Evolution PPV…

The very first Women’s exclusive PPV will be held this Sunday, October 28 on the WWE Network and traditional PPV. The event is named WWE Evolution and represents the progress made by female athletes in the WWE, especially over the past few years since the “Diva’s Revolution”.Eight matches have been announced and half of those have betting odds set.

How the odds work are simple to understand. A minus sign indicates the favorite(s), with the corresponding number representing how favored that wrestler(s) is/are. A plus sign is assigned to the underdog(s), with the corresponding number telling us how much of an underdog the performer(s) actually is/are.

Ronda Rousey is heavily favored at -900 to successfully defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella and these are the most favorable odds of any participant of Evolution. The Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch also favored to successfully defend with close odds of -165, not nearly as favorable as Rousey’s. Lynch will be defending against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match to continue the series.

Hall of Famers return when Trish Stratus & Lita take on Alexa Bliss & Mickie James. Trish and Lita are favored at -390 to overcome today’s regularly featured talent.

The Historic Women’s Battle Royal see both Asuka and Ember Moon with odds of +300, the most favorable of the field. Nia Jax and Naomi each have odds of +475 and Carmella has odds of +700. There are many more entrants to this battle royal than the odds presently list, including current talents like Alicia Fox, Sonya Deville and Lana as well returning Hall of Famers and Legends such as Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly and Michelle McCool.

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship:Ronda Rousey(c) -900 vs. Nikki Bella +500

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Last Woman Standing:Becky Lynch(c) -165 vs. Charlotte Flair +125

* Tag Team Match:Trish Stratus & Lita -390 vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James +270

* Historic Women’s Battle Royal:

Ember Moon +300

Asuka +300

Nia Jax +475

Naomi +475

Carmella +700