WWE Evolution Rumored for Summer 2025 Return

– According to a report by WrestleVotes, the all-women WWE premium live event, WWE Evolution, is expected to make its long-awaited return later this year. WWE is reportedly planning to bring back Evolution as a premium live event later this summer.

WrestleVotes reports, “After speaking with sources, we can confirm WWE is set to bring back the highly anticipated ‘Evolution’ PLE this summer. The return of the all-women’s event is expected to be officially announced before WrestleMania. Credit to @Cory_Hays407 who had heard rumblings of this rumor weeks back.”

WWE held the first, and up until now, only Evolution event on October 18, 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It was headlined by Ronda Rousey defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella. Becky Lynch also defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match.

While there was apparent talk of Evolution becoming an annual tradition, it’s yet to happen again. WWE has not yet announced the official return of the all-women premium live event.