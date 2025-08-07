Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 08.07.25  

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

-Opening video package covering Kali Armstrong’s issues with Jin Tall. Cool little touch as the tape is stopped as Kali is in the ring to cut it off and she wants Jin right now. Here’s Jin and they start brawling and officials try to separate them. PM Stevie is out and tells them they can do it right now.

WWE Evolve Women’s Championship: Kali Armstrong (c) vs. Jin Tala

-Kali powers Jin bac to the corner and fires off elbows and kicks. She responds with forearms and then lays in the boots in the corner. Whip to the corner is reversed and Kali lands a clothesline and then drops a three piece of elbows for two. She goes to work on the arm and talks trash as she pulls Jin around by the hair. Jin ducks a clothesline and lands a back kick to the ribs. She continues to land strikes to the abdomen, but gets caught with a slam. Kali goes for a splash, but Jin gets the knees up to block. Jin hits a 6-1-9 as we head to a break at 3:02.

-Back at 3:29 with Jin firing off knees to the abdomen. Hey, she has a body point to work on and she’s doing it. Jin hits a suplex for a two count. She hooks a submission but traps the arm so she can continue to work the mid-section as well. Kali starts to fire up so Jin slaps her and boot washes her. Rosenberg notes she is “hulking-up like the late, great Hulk Hogan.” Spinebuster, buts he misses a charge in the corner and hits post. Jin lands a kick to the ribs and tries another 6-1-9 but gets caught and Kali hits a powerslam. Kali Connection (POUNCE) finishes at 7:02.

Winner and Still WWE Evolve Women’s Champion: Kali Armstrong via pin at 7:02

-Solid match. Kali continues to look like a killer, but the story for me is that Jin looked much better here than what we saw on LFG. She pushed Kali a bit, but Kali retains as she continues to her resume as Champion. **

-Kali talks to Chuey after the match, but Karmen Petrovic is here and she brings up the issues she had with Kali on NXT. She is in Evolve to win The Evolve Women’s Championship.

-Vanity Project are backstage and discuss their Keanu Carver problem. We find out they have a text chain going with Ethan Page. Nice way to tie them to NXT. Swipe Right drop the news that Bryce has a match with Carver tonight. Bryce doesn’t seem thrilled as we get the first tease of an issue with the group. It would make sense that when the cracks eventually happen that Bryce would be the one to get turfed to break away.

-Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey discuss their issues with Wendy Choo. They both want a match with her, but Carlee gets the nod.

-This past week the first ever WWE ID Champions were crowned: Cappuccino Jones wins on the men’s side and Kylee Rae on the women’s side. The Titles will be exclusively defended on indie shows and if an indie wrestler wins, they will be signed to a WWE contract.

-PM Stevie is in her office and welcomes Karmen to the show. Tyra Mae Steele interrupts and she wants the next shot at Kali. They want to throw blows, but Stevie calms them down and makes a match between the two of them for next week.

Carlee Bright (w/ Kendal Grey) vs. Wendy Choo

-Lock-up and Wendy sends Kendal across the ring with an armdrag. Another go and Wendy takes Carlee to the mat and crawls on all fours at her to freak her out. Wendy with a side headlock, but Carlee counters with a head scissors. Wendy with a headstand to escape and she laughs at Carlee, who catches her coming in with an armbar into a hammerlock. Wendy reverses and then pulls Carlee down by the hair. She goes to small joint manipulation, but Carlee uses a cartwheel to escape. Wendy right back to the arm, so Carlee uses the ropes to flip out. She gets a roll-up for two. Another one for two. Wendy lands a kick to the stomach to regain control. She laughs at Carlee some more, so Carlee punches her in the face. Dropkick from Carlee sends Wendy to the floor. Carlee off the apron with a flipping senton as we take a break at 3:38.

-We are back at 4:25 with Wendy Choo using her legs to twist Carlee’s neck. Carlee slips out of a slam and fires off right hands. She gets knocked down with a shot to the throat and that gets two for Wendy. She follows up by hooking a neck submission. Carlee tries to fight out and ends up hitting a clothesline. She ducks one from Wendy and hits a jumping neckbreaker. Standing moonsault gets two. She misses a charge in the corner, but catches Wendy with an elbow in the corner. They battle up top and Carlee knocks Wendy down. Carlee off the top with a cross-body, but Wendy rolls with her and gets a two count. Carlee with a roll-up for two, which gets reversed into a Dirt Nap, which is reversed into another pin for two. I appreciate the work here! They start trading blows and Carlee wins the exchange. Wendy lands a clothesline though and Dirt Nap ends this one at 8:23 as Carlee passes out.

Winner: Wendy Choo via submission at 8:23

-This got pretty good after the commercial break! I applaud both women for pulling me into this one with all the counters and reversals. **1/4

-Chuey is backstage with Tate Wilder, who talks about his first Evolve Match. Brooks Jensen interrupts and I smell a match between the two coming sooner than later. Brooks calls Tate light work and tells him to find Stevie.

-Dante Chen promo package! THE GATE KEEPER!

-Next week on Evolve: Edris Enofe vs. Dante Chen; Karmen Petrovic vs. Tyra Mae Steele (Eliminator Match)

Bryce Donovan (w/ Vanity Project) vs. Keanu Carver

-Carver runs Donovan down to start and throws blows in the corner. Donovan sends him to the apron and nearly knocks him off with a right hand. Superman punch sends Carver to the floor, but he just seems annoyed. He catches Donovan coming down and drops him on the apron. He stares down the rest of Vanity Project as we take a break at 1:18.

-Back at 2:50 with Donovan hitting a big boot for a two count. Donovan lands clubbing blows to the chest and gets another two count. Carver fights out of a slam attempt, but Donovan kicks the rope in his throat and hits a clothesline. Slam from Donovan gets a two count. He hooks a chinlock as the crowd chants for Keanu. Carver runs Bryce into the corner to break. Donovan keeps going back to it, but Carver keeps running him into the corner. Donovan goes for another running boot, but Carver catches it and then hits a clothesline. Another one in the corner and then Carver just throws Donovan across the ring. SOS Slam gets a two count. Carver goes for another pin and again, only two. The pop-up informs us that Carver is undefeated in his last three matches. They throw heavy blows at each other in the corner. Carver nearly knocks Donovan off the top rope with a right hand. They fight up there, but Donovan slides out and gets an Electric Chair Drop for two. Drake yells at Donovan and yeah, that’s going to be a problem sooner than later. Carver hits a Samoan Drop, but Donovan rolls to the apron and then suckers Carver in by running him throat first into the ropes. Swipe Right want a chair as the ref gets distracted. Brooks Jensen is out and he gets attacked by Jordan Oasis. The chair doesn’t get passed and Carver hits a POUNCE and twisting powerslam for the pin at 8:42.

Winner: Keanu Carver via pin at 8:42

-Solid HOSS FIGHT! Not sure why the ending needed Jensen and Oasis, but whatever. I was thinking it would be a slow burn to Donovan being turfed or leaving Vanity Project, but they seem to be heading down that road sooner than later. Carver gets another win as he is being built as a threat to Drake’s Championship. **1/2

