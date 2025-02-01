wrestling / News
WWE Evolve Tapings Reportedly Set For Next Month
January 31, 2025 | Posted by
WWE is set to have WWE Evolve tapings next month, per a new report. Bodyslam.net’s Cory Hayes reports that WWE will hold tapings for the new project on February 7th at the WWE Performance Center.
No word as of yet on which talents may take part in the tapings, and WWE has yet to announce them. The company filed to trademark EVOLVE on Thursday.
