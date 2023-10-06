WWE EVP of Human Resources Leaving Company In November

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that WWE EVP of Human Resources Suzette Ramirez-Carr will leave the company on November 3. WWE President Nick Khan sent an email to staff informing them of the news. The exit comes after the WWE-UFC merger into TKO, with HR an area that would likely be replaced by Endeavor’s people.

Ramirez-Carr was hired in May 2022 after previously working with United Talent Agency (UTA), Beautycounter and Oaktree Capital Management. She reports directly to Vince McMahon.