wrestling / News
WWE News: New Excerpt From WWE 24: Drew McIntyre Special, WWE Shop Opens Halloween Section
October 5, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new excerpt from the WWE 24 special on Drew McIntyre. You can see the video below, which is set to Pop Evil’s Work and described as follows:
“Work” by Pop Evil is the anthem for Drew McIntyre as he trounces the competition in NXT en route to returning to Raw in this excerpt from WWE 24: Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One, available on demand on the award-winning WWE Network.
– WWE Shop has opened its Halloween section here. The section includes latex masks, full costumes, a Bray Wyatt entrance lantern replica, gloves, and more.
More Trending Stories
- Spoiler On Zicky Dice’s Mystery Partner On Tomorrow’s UWN Primetime Live
- Triple H On The Evolution Of Roman Reigns’ Character, Biggest Takeaways From The Pandemic Era In WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Lex Luger Slamming Yokozuna On USS Intrepid, WWE Changing Plans On Luger Being Next Hulk Hogan
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Not Wanting To Lose WWE Title To Bret Hart, Why They Could’ve Had A Great Match