WWE Reportedly Excited About TV Rights Talks Following Big 10’s $8 Billion Deal

The Big 10 Conference scored a record $8 billion dealk for TV rights yesterday, and that announcement has WWE executives excited about their own TV rights. It was announced yesterday that the NCAA football conference had signed a seven-year deal with FOX, CBS and NBC worth over $8 billion. According to PWInsider, that news of the deal had several high-level executives happy and believing that it’s an indication that co-CEO Nick Khan’s viewpoint on the matter are correct.

Khan has regularly said on earnings calls that the increasing focus on live programming is one that WWE can use to get a high-level deal, particularly with the move from streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video into live programming or at least exploring such. PWInsider notes that there was a lot of discussion within WWE that Khan is leading the company in the proper direction as the company’s current TV deals as well as second-window deals come closer to their conclusion.