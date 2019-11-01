WWE Executive Comments On Issues Surrounding WWE 2K20 Launch

Fool.com reports that WWE executive Michelle Wilson spoke briefly during WWE’s Q3 earnings call about the somewhat disastrous launch of WWE 2K20, which included full of glitches, hit detection errors and more. 2K Games released a patch earlier today that they claim fixes the errors.

Wilson said: ““Finally we continued the evolution of our franchise video game with the launch of WWE 2K20 on October 22 which was developed by Take-Two Interactive. While the initial feedback on the release has been mixed we believe in the ability of Take-Two Interactive to further develop the game engine enabling new functionality and experiences over time that are critical to driving the game’s long-term growth.“