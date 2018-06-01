WWE Executive Fired Following Discovery of Wife’s Anti Islamic Twitter Account

According to The Huffington Post, the anti-Islamic twitter account, @AmyMek (which has more than 200,000 followers, including Sean Hannity, Roseanne Barr and the personal account of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and has also earned endorsements from Donald Trump and Michael Flynn) has been revealed to be operated by Amy Mekelburg, a 45 year old who is married to now ex-WWE executive Sal Siino. Huffington Post brought their evidence to WWE, who claimed they were unaware of the situation, and later confirmed that Siino is no longer a WWE employee. Siino was hired by WWE back in February of 2017 as Senior Vice President, Global Content Distribution & Business Development. Siino previously held senior leadership roles with WeMash, Bedrocket Media Ventures, T3Media and Westwood One.