A former WWE executive was briefly part of Boris Johnson’s government before resigning just ahead of Johnson’s own resignation. The UK Prime Minister resigned on Thursday following a series of scandals, which saw nearly 60 members of his own party quit in protestation.

One of those employees was Michelle Donelan, who was a Conservative Party MP. Donelan, who worked for WWE as International Marketing Communications Manager from 2010 to 2014, was appointed the Education Secretary on July 6th after Nadhim Zahawi left the position to become Chancellor of the Exchequer after Rishi Sunak resigned from that position. Donelan ended up resigning 36 hours later after pushing Johnson to resign for the good of the country.

Johnson will remain in the position of Prime Minister until the Conservative government selects a successor, with a timetable for the election set to be announced on Monday.